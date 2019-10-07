‘Sister Wives’ Star Maddie Brown Get Slammed by Mom-Shamers for Son Axel’s Pacifier Use, Her Clap Back Is Perfect

Maddie Brown may still be adjusting to life as a new mother, but the Sister Wives star is sure enough in her parenting to clap back against mom shakers on social media. The mom of two took to Instagram on Saturday to share a lengthy post directed at the parent police who smear her for allowing her and husband Caleb Brush’s 2-year-old son Axel to use a pacifier.

“Axel’s paci is a hot topic and I receive countless [private messages], comments and all of it. People are just trying to be helpful, I get that. It’s not helpful though, it makes me feel worse because he was [weaned] at one point,” Brown wrote. “It’s something I set up evaluations for, talk to his teachers about, talk to his doctors about because I get so much flack on here it stresses me out that much.”

The 23-year-old TLC star went on to explain that her son was “100%” weaned off of his pacifier before his little sister, Evangalynn, was born in August. But she said he regressed when he became a big brother.

“When [Evangalynn] was born it was the ONE THING he regressed on!” Brown continued. “Trust me, I did everything to fight it. I took this picture to send to my mom, that we were finally done fighting, after Axel walked around for 3 hours crying till he threw up. We both had melted downs, my house was DESTROYED from him looking for it (because he knows where we hide it) and all the other things you can imagine.”

She said she consulted Axel’s pediatrician, who told her Axel’s pacifier habit was not something to worry about during the transition into a family of four. Brown also said she would revisit weaning from the pacifier sometime in the future after he adjusts to the new baby.

“He doesn’t have it at school, he’s as verbal as they expect, he is learning and there are no serious red flags. If there was and he still had it in and the people in his life said it was OK, guess what, he would still have it!” she wrote, admitting that the transition from being a mom of one to a mom of two “has kicked my ass.”

Brown warned fans that unsolicited advice is adding enough extra stress to her life that she’s thinking about withholding details of her personal life on social media.

“I KNOW I am not the only mom who receives advice that is only meant to help but it ends up not being helpful at all,” she added. “We as moms have enough guilt. Chances are, what you are about to say, has already been said to them 10000x by someone else just coming from a loving place as well. Unless the advice is asked for, just be supportive of the decisions being made. Its really that simple I promise. We are all trying out best here!”

On Monday morning, she took to the platform to write that she received “HUGE amounts of love” after posting about Axel’s pacifier and that an “enormous amount of moms” reached out to say that “they thought they were the only ones.”

“A lot of moms tell me they had the same issues and had heard the same things I have,” she wrote, adding that she hopes her “raw and ‘shove it’ post helped other moms … to know that we are all a mess just living day to day here.”

“You do you momma!” she wrote. “Basically my new mantra. I might repeat it cathartically the next few years.”