‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown’s Wife Driven out of Rental Home by Neighbors in New TLC Preview

The 14th season of Sister Wives is set to kick off in January. Leading up to the new installment, TLC released a preview on Sunday that gave viewers an idea of what to expect when the new season drops. One of the things shown in the trailer was that one of Kody Brown‘s wives is forced to leave her rental home by her neighbors.

Brown moved his four wives — Christine, Meri, Robyn and Janelle — to Flagstaff, Arizona at the conclusion of Season 13. Christine is the only of the three who bought a home because she was unable to find a rental that would accommodate pets. Since Christine owns a home, it leaves the other three as potential candidates for being the one who was forced out. The trailer left that detail as a cliff hanger.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After last season, Kody Brown floated the idea of having all of his four wives living together before they ultimately found their separate places.

“I would happily live next door to [my sister wives] for the rest of my life. Absolutely,” Christine Brown said on the episode. “With them? No, no. Have you met them?”

She also later added on Twitter that, “It was not happening.”

According to Soap Dirt, Robyn and Meri both have moved from their initial rental homes with the landlords already selling those properties. One of those would most likely be the one who ended up moving as a result of their neighbors urgency.

It was also reported that two landlords of the rentals did not allow the show to film on location. This left production with limited areas to film for the season. As a result, they actually bought a warehouse to serve as a set. This spot was featured in the Tell-All as the cast conducted their sit-around interviews inside the building.

As to who those two banned homes belonged to is also to be determined. It’s likely not Robyn’s home since her home was shown in the previous season when she moved in and even had neighbors appearing in the episode.

That leaves Meri and Janelle as the only two who would have their home’s location prohibited from filming.

The new season will air in January of 2020 on TLC. Sister Wives first debuted on Sept. 26, 2010 with the family beginning in Utah before moving to Las Vegas and ultimately to Arizona.