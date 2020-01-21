‘Sister Wives’ Stars Robyn and Janelle Brown Consider Possible Future Children With Husband Kody

Could there be more babies for the Sister Wives family in the future? Kody Brown certainly isn’t shooting the idea down, nor are wives Janelle and Robyn Brown. In Sunday’s episode of the TLC reality series, Kody opened up about his yearning for more kids as he pitched the idea of all four of his wives moving in under one roof.

“A lot of people, a lot my peers, are looking forward to an empty nest,” Kody said. “I’ve never been that person. I’m constantly debating with myself whether [daughter with wife Robyn, Arielle] is the last or not.”

“I realized that I’m 50 and so by the time Ariella is done being my little girl, that I’ll be 70,” he added. “I was either looking forward to being a father, or a father, for the past 35 years … It’s a weird thought for me to think that I am not gonna have any more kids.”

Robyn explained that she and her husband want to make sure their family is “complete” before writing any future kids out of their plans.

“It’s like he’s trying to say, ‘I’m young enough to have more kids if I want to,’” she said. “Kody and I are like always trying to make sure that our family is complete and there isn’t some sweet little spirit in Heaven waiting to be born to our family. We just want to make sure that, like, Ari really, truly is the last of our family.”

Wife Janelle also supported the idea while live tweeting the episode.

Our faith teaches that our families have some pre-destiny. We choose whose family we want be with before birth. We feel a great calling to make sure that our families are complete when we are having children. I had something like that with my Savanah. — Janelle Brown (@JanelleBrown117) January 20, 2020

Kody and Robyn also made it clear they were open to more children back in a January 2019 interview with Us Weekly, telling the outlet, “At this point, we feel like we’re done, but we’re open to God’s inspiration. When we grow our family, it’s sort of by inspiration. If we were blessed with more children, of course, I’d be totally open to that.”

