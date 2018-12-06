'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown’s Ex-Husband Arrested For Assault

The ex-husband of one Sister Wife star, David Jessop, was just revealed to have been arrested for assault earlier this year, Radar Online reports.

According to court papers obtained from Hamilton City Court in Montana, the 39-year-old — who was married to Robyn Brown from 1999 to 2007 — was arrested on Jan. 12, 2018 for partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury. He was then released four days later on Jan. 16, 2018.

Jessop pleaded not guilty and the charge was downgraded to disorderly conduct on Aug. 31, 2018, and Jessop was ordered to pay fines.

Brown, currently one of Kody Brown's wives, had three children with Jessop, and recently had to deal with them being bullied by Kody's children with his other wives, Meri, Janelle and Christine, on an episode of Sister Wives.

"Just to clarify, I do not tolerate my kids getting bullied," she tweeted during the episode. "I ended my first marriage because of abuse. My kids come first ALWAYS."

The Brown clan has been through a lot this year, as the entire 25-person family packed up their Las Vegas home to move to the city of Flagstaff, Arizona.

"Let's just say there's a lot of hippies in Flagstaff, and they're awesome. We moved to heaven, but we're in living hell right now," Kody said, referencing the amount of unpacking the family had to do to situate themselves into four homes located on 15 acres of land that cost them nearly $1 million.

While many of the family's new neighbors don't have any complaints about their lifestyle, some are worried the town will be impacted by filming for the show, and others aren't fans of the "patriarchal" culture that come along with the Brown clan.

"This is not a culture I want here," said Jessie Luckey, Flagstaff resident. "Normalizing a behavior that I don't think should be normalized."

The move came after it was reported that Meri, who married Kody in 1990, legally ended their marriage so that Kody could marry Robyn.

The new season of Sister Wives premieres in January 2019 on TLC.