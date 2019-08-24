‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Selfie Sparks Marriage Rumors After Fans Notice Ring Missing

Sister Wives fans are getting suspicious about Meri Brown‘s marital status after her latest Instagram selfie. The reality star was posing with her left hand up near her face, and her wedding ring was conspicuously missing. So far, Brown has not commented on the state of her marriage.

Brown’s selfie was taken on an airplane this week. She stared down the camera with her chin resting on her hand, her fingers fanned out as if to show that there was no ring on her ring finger.

“They say if you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life,” Brown wrote.

“Never in a million years did I think I would have a ‘job’ where I’d be traveling all over the place, catching flights, hanging out with friends, meeting new people and creating lifelong friendships literally all across the country. Sitting on yet another plane today, I feel blessed.”

Brown added some of her usual hashtags to the post, including “living my why” and “love what I do,” as well as some relevant ones like “Flaggstaff Fashion” and “LuLa Roe for life.”

Brown is an independent fashion retailer for the clothing company, which has a multi-level marketing structure. In her Instagram bio, Brown also notes that she is an “independent woman,” which some take as a sign that her days among TLC‘s Sister Wives are over.

Meri has seemed to chafe against the restrictions of the Brown family for several years now, both on and off of their TLC reality show. She was originally the only legal wife of Kody Brown, but as things got strained between them, he asked her for a divorce so that he could make his marriage with Robyn Brown official instead. That seemed to hurt her feelings.

If that weren’t enough, Brown also revealed that in 2015, she had had an emotional affair with someone online, who turned out to be social media catfish trying to take advantage of her. For years now, fans have suspected that Brown was looking for a way out of the polygamous family, and now that speculation is reaching a fever pitch.

“What does your husband think about you being away from your sister wives??” one fan commented on her ring-less post.

“Where’s your wedding rings?” wondered another.

Of course for every critical comment there were supportive ones as well. Many fans encouraged Brown to find her happiness wherever she could, and to share what was going on with them whenever she felt ready.

“Y’all need to quit worrying about her marriage or not marriage,” one commenter advised. “It’s none of our business unless SHE puts it out there. Enjoy the page and what she promotes or go away.”



Sister Wives has been renewed for another season on TLC, but there is no word yet on when it will return.