‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Seemingly Snubbed by Fellow Wives and Husband Kody

Sister Wives fans think Meri Brown may have gotten a birthday snub from her husband, Kody Brown, and fellow wives Janelle, Christine and Robyn Brown after none of them appeared to acknowledge her Jan. 16 birthday on social media. As first reported by InTouch Weekly, Meri’s daughter Mariah traveled to Flagstaff, Ariz. from her Chicago home with fiancée Audrey Kriss to celebrate her mom’s birthday, but there appeared to be no big celebration with the rest of the family.

That doesn’t mean Meri didn’t have an awesome day, sharing a photo with Mariah and Kriss at one of their favorite restaurants: “Perfect birthday day with my girls! Living in Chicago, they miss [Cafe Rio] and I’m a super fan of it, so it’s a win win!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meri also made sure to wish Robyn’s son Dayton a happy 20th birthday, sharing a selfie of the two of them on her Instagram Story on Jan. 16, writing, “Celebrating birthdays together again with this cool dude!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@lularoemeribrown) on Jan 16, 2020 at 1:04pm PST

TLC viewers will know how much of a struggle Meri has had connecting with her fellow wives in recent years, which she felt was especially obvious during her move to Flagstaff in an episode that aired earlier this month, as her family members were reticent to help her move into her new home.

“I don’t want to hire somebody. I do not want to hire somebody. I want to have family around,” Meri said at the time. “I’d rather have my family come and help me put my stupid bag together then pay somebody to do it, because that would mean I would have some family interaction, which I think is really important.”

“I get what they’re saying. Nobody wants to move,” she continued. “And at the same time, I’m feeling like their love and caring for me is conditional. ‘Well, we’ll love you if we can do something fun. But not if you need something done.’”

Robyn, however, denied anything personal was connected to the refusal, explaining, “Meri lives in this house built up the side of the mountain. So, she has these huge stairs all the way up the side of her house and every time I walk up those stairs, I about faint.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC