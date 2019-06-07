‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Goofs off With Children in Disneyland

Sister Wives star Meri Brown recently shared a goofy picture of herself hanging out with a couple of the family’s children at Disneyland.

The photo shows Brown and the girls on a ride that appears to be “It’s a Small World After All.”

“What a fun couple days hanging out with these goofy kiddos at the happiest place on earth,” Brown wrote in the post’s caption, then adding the hashtags among the likes of “happiest place on earth,” “living my why,” “because I can” and “life fulfilled.”

Brown’s Disney post comes as the Brown family have been fielding rumors that there many be some drama happening between Kody and the wives.

According to some reports, Brown and Kody have not been close for some time (though they were pictured together in January), and he’s alleged to be spending all his time Robin — his fourth, and legal wife — but does not visit wives Janelle and Christine much at all.

Brown previously made a comment about empowerment that some think might be aimed at her fellow sister wives.

“I wish more women realized that helping another woman win, cheering her on, praying for her, or sharing a resource with her, does NOT take away from the blessings coming to them. In fact, the more you five, the more you receive. Empowering women doesn’t come from selfishness but rather from selflessness,” Brown’s comment read.

Sister Wives Season 13 recently wrapped up, but at this time there does not appear to be official word on when or if a 14th season will happen.

Photo credit: Instagram / Meri Brown