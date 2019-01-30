‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Felt ‘Attacked’ by Fellow Wives Over Her New Business

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is living her dream turning the home her great-great-grandparents built into a bed and breakfast. But not everything is going over so smoothly with her fellow wives.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of the TLC reality show, Meri finally closed on the home in Parowan, Utah that she opened in December 2017 as Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, getting together the $40,000 she needed to purchase the building on her own after being turned down by the rest of her family.

Despite the other wives turning down the major financial ask due to budgeting and business concerns, Meri ended up being able to make the deal happen by herself, exciting her fellow wives.

“I think that everyone is kind of supportive and glad this is happening, and I think they’re happy for me,” she told the cameras. “I don’t know exactly why they were happy if it was because I didn’t need their money or—I bet they were just happy.”

Moving her mother into the new house then returning to their home in Arizona, Meri was soon confronted by her other wives, who learned the big news from a random person on the street and were upset at being excluded.

“It’s awkward, because I don’t know something that the general person on the street in Parowan knows,” fellow wife Janelle Brown told the cameras. “And Meri’s in my family.”

“It seems like this would be a pretty big deal, something you would share,” she continued.

Wife Christine added that she was also “frustrated,” with Meri, adding, “but I’m frustrated with us too. We couldn’t help her when she needed help, so it’s frustrating she didn’t want to tell us, but it’s sad she didn’t want to tell us.”

When confronted by the rest of her family about keeping the information private, Meri explained she had told their husband Kody the big news and was waiting to get them all together to spill. But the other wives weren’t hearing it.

Robyn explained that she was feeling “a little hurt,” by being left out, prompting a teary and exasperated response from Meri.

“It bothers me they’re so upset by this,” she told the cameras. “For me, it was a situation where I just had to go.”

“I feel like I’m just being attacked here,” she continued to her fellow wives.

The wives were never quite able to come to a win-win conclusion, with Meri walking away still feeling upset that her family doesn’t think she’s “all in” when it comes to their relationships.

“You don’t need to pull me in, I’m here!” she said, crying. “They don’t get that.”

The family all came together in the end to help Meri move some new furniture into the bed and breakfast.

“Even if everybody is holding grudges, in plural marriage you might be a little put out, but you also have to play nice,” Kody explained. “This is really about supporting Meri.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC