‘Sister Wives’ Star Maddie Brown Shares Sweet Photo of Her ‘Heart’ After Giving Birth to Baby No. 2

Maddie (Brown) Brush, the daughter of Sister Wives stars Kody and Janelle Brown, can’t stop doting on her newborn daughter Evangalynn Kodi Brush. Just a little more than a week after welcoming her first daughter, her second child with husband Caleb Brush, the TLC star took to Instagram to show off a new photo of her newly expanded family.

“My whole heart in a photo!” Brush captioned the sweet snap, which shows Caleb cradling baby Evangalynn and cuddling son Axel, 2.

The couple, who married in June of 2016, welcomed Axel, their first child together, in May of 2017.

Brush followed that photo with another sweet snap on Monday, showing herself spending some quality time with her children.

“‘I knew when I met you and adventure was about to happen,’” Brush captioned the photo with a quote from Winnie the Pooh.

The series of sweet photos drew plenty of comments from Brush’s fans, many of whom were just as eager to gush about the young family’s newest addition.

“Such a beautiful photo! Caleb is just glowing with happiness!” one person wrote. “Love you guys and miss seeing you on your LLR page, but so happy you are getting in some good family bonding time together! God Bless you all!”

“I adore you and your family,” another added. “So happy for you! She is precious.”

Brush’s mother even chimed in, commenting on the second image, “I love love love this picture !!”

After announcing in January that they were expecting their second child together, little Evangalynn made her way into the world on her due date of Tuesday, Aug. 20. The little girl ticked in at eight-pounds, 12-ounces, and measured 21 inches long.

The couple confirmed her birth 10 days later, with Brush sharing the first photo of her daughter on Thursday, Aug. 29. In the comments section of the post, she confirmed that Evangalynn’s “whole name is a tribute to different family members,” including her father.

She also responded to a fan curious about how little Axel was adjusting to officially becoming a big brother. According to Brush, he “loves her” and is “absolutely obsessed” with his little sister.