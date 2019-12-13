‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Shares Rare Photo With Wife Janelle’s Youngest Daughter

Kody Brown might not be the most active of the Sister Wives stars on social media, but wife Janelle Brown was able to catch him in a rare photo with youngest daughter Savanah in honor of her 15th birthday. Sharing a picture of a smiling Brown and content looking Savanah sitting on the same side of a restaurant table, Janelle made sure to mark her daughter’s milestone day on Dec. 7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117) on Dec 7, 2019 at 5:34pm PST

“We are out tonight celebrating this girls birthday! I’m not sure how my baby girl is 15 years old! Happy birthday, Savanah!” Janelle wrote, adding a birthday cake emoji and the hashtags, “birthday girl” and “how is my baby this old” at the end of her message.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans in the comments section couldn’t believe how much like her parents’ she looks — although they couldn’t agree which one.

“She’s so beautiful! Looks a lot like her pops!” one user commented, as another claimed, “Looks just like her mama.”

Others were just happy to see more of the TLC family’s life on social media.

“I love the other sister wives and the whole family but, Janelle you are my absolute favorite!” one person wrote. “You seem like a good wife, great mom and an overall really nice person. Happy birthday to your baby girl.”

Another chimed in, “You have such a wonderful family! Thanks for sharing your life. I’m sure it can’t be easy at times.”

The Sister Wives family definitely has had their ups and downs on camera, but will be returning for Season 14 on on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at 10 p.m. ET, TLC announced last month.

“The sister wives have just moved to Flagstaff, Arizona, where they find that the ups and downs of their family’s polygamist lifestyle are as dramatic as they’ve ever been,” the official synopsis released by the network reads. “Angry neighbors drive one wife out of her rental house and the cost of the many properties the family needs for Kody’s four wives and many kids are threatening a financial disaster.”

“In hopes of reducing this burden, Kody makes plans for the whole family to build one giant house, but the wives are not so sure. And an argument erupts when the Browns try to divide up their new property. Tensions with first wife, Meri, are still unresolved and she goes back into therapy with Kody to try to fix their relationship. Of course, there’s much to celebrate as well. Meri’s daughter, Mariah, and her girlfriend, Audrey, get engaged and Janelle’s daughter Madison has a second baby!”

Photo credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images