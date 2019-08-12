‘Sister Wives’: See Kody Brown’s Only Four Instagram Posts

Kody Brown may be in the spotlight on his TLC series Sister Wives, but he keeps things low-key on social media. While his Instagram account has more than 37,000 followers, Brown, who has four wives and 18 children, has only made a total of four posts since September of 2017. His account also only follows 30 people, including wives Jenelle Brown, Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, and Christine Brown. He also follows several of his children, including Aspyn, Mariah, and Truly.

In his Instagram biography, Brown describes himself as a “father of eighteen, husband to four,” adding that he is “passionate about INDIVIDUAL rights. Apologetic for taking that ‘red pill’… dang it!!”

The Sister Wives star made his first post on the social media platform back in September of 2017, sharing a photo of two of his daughter Ariella, whom he shares with Robyn, and grandson Axel.

“I think she is wondering how it works for him,” Brown captioned the September 29, 2017 dated post. “It is different than her pacifier.”

On September 29, 2017, Brown stepped out with wives Mary Brown and Robyn Brown for a concert at Hyde Loung in the T-Mobile Arena. The night out proved to be very Instagram worthy, as two of Brown’s four posts come from day.

“We’re at Hyde Loung in the T-Mobile Arena. This place is stunning!! Fun at the concert with Alice and Mary,” he wrote.

In a second post from that night, his third post overall, Brown shared a stunning image from his view at the arena, the floor cast in clover-shaped lighting from above.

“My view at T-Mobile Area,” he wrote. “ust one of those special things I love about living in the Free State of Nevada.”

Brown’s most recent post was shared in September of 2018 and proves that sometimes it’s the simple things in life that matter. Sharing a scenic photo overlooking a field, Brown couldn’t help but feel thankful.

“Dear God, when I get to Heaven can I keep this place? Is it alright if I just stay here? Anyway, thanks for this…” he captioned the snap.

While you probably shouldn’t be anticipating a new post from Brown anytime soon, you can expect to see him on the next season of Sister Wives. Season 14 of the popular series, which documents the lives of the Brown family, began filming in their new town of Flagstaff, Arizona earlier this year.

The season, which has not yet officially been announced, does not have a premiere date.