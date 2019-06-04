‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Flaunts Lifestyle Changes Amid Rumored Home Turmoil

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is reportedly flaunting his current lifestyle changes, amid rumored turmoil at home.

According to Soap Dirt, Kody has been fully indulging in a new way of living ever since his family made a move to Arizona.

They cite photos of the reality TV star that turned up online showing him do a dance on his way to the gym as just one example of his new direction.

La La La La Kody dancin in the streets free from it all…..wonder if his wives are ever free from it all? 🤔😏 pic.twitter.com/wR9joK7VtT — Ashely Freeman (@ashleyfreeman77) May 16, 2019

The reports of Kody changing up his life and taking a new path come amidst rumors that the Brown households are enduring some drama.

Last month, outlets began speculating that Kody was basically spending time exclusively at Robyn’s house. Soon after the rumors emerged, Kody’s first wife Meri took to Instagram to make a statement that some thought might be aimed at her sister wives.

“I wish more women realized that helping another woman win, cheering her on, praying for her, or sharing a resource with her, does NOT take away from the blessings coming to them. In fact, the more you five, the more you receive. Empowering women doesn’t come from selfishness but rather from selflessness,” Meri’s comment read.

Kody eventually hit back at Meri, it seemed, by taking to Twitter to say, “Bitterness is the undoing of creativity. Thus, a poet allows his blood to sweeten with pain. May all pain sweeten your blood so you will access Source Energy and find Peace.”

The comments from Meri are not very specific, so it is tough to determine what her point was exactly, but it is notable that during the most recent Sister Wives reunion, Christine stated that she and the other wives do not communicate with one another, least of all Meri.

“We don’t talk,” Christine said of her and Meri’s current relationship. “We don’t have any conversations. You’re not comfortable with me. It’s not like I talk to Robyn and Janelle. I’m not that close with them either. My relationship with my sister wives and Kody became hard. I can’t give it my all when I don’t want to do it.”

Interestingly, Meri recently took a solo trip to Disneyland, leading many fans to further infer that the Brown family is not quite as unified as they once were.