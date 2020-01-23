‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Brown Reveals Why Meri Didn’t Move in With Fellow Wives Following Rental Drama

As Sister Wives star Meri Brown struggled to settle into her new home after her family’s big move to Flagstaff, Arizona due to some disheartening problems with her landlord, many fans of the TLC reality show wondered why none of her fellow wives — Janelle, Christine and Robyn — welcomed her into their home on a temporary basis.

As the drama played out on TV earlier this month, with her neighbors taking issue with the plural family’s filming and possibly her unconventional family system, Meri took to Twitter to reveal she had “mixed feelings” about having to move back to Las Vegas temporarily while she found a new home.

Mixed feelings/emotions about staying in Vegas for 3 months while I found another house in Flagstaff. I LOVE Vegas (no secret) but it was hard being away from the family. I traveled back and forth often those months!#SisterWives — Meri Brown (@MeriBrown1) January 6, 2020

When Janelle replied, “I’m so glad that is behind us!” one viewer was quick to ask why Meri couldn’t have stayed with her while she found a new home.

Janelle responded, “Meri runs a business that takes a lot of room and we have all moved into smaller homes compared to what we had. The bedrooms are full. We didn’t have an option.”

It didn’t strike some Sister Wives fans as completely truthful, especially considering Meri’s past difficulties bonding with her fellow wives.

In some ways that seems like an easy out. They could’ve made room in a garage, if they really wanted to. I don’t know. I love the family, but they don’t always act like a family with each other. — Tracy (@loves_dandelion) January 8, 2020

You didn’t have a couch she could sleep on? — TamG2 (@TGabby1) January 8, 2020

While Meri did eventually find a new home in Flagstaff, it could also be on a temporary basis if husband Kody Brown has his way. The reality personality pitched the idea of moving all four of his wives and all of their children into one home on Sunday’s episode, but wasn’t quite sure if they would be game for the plan.

“I love this idea, and yet I’m afraid because I’m worried about their prejudices toward it,” he said. “Is the idea of living in one house really special to me? Is it worth some sacrifices to me? Yeah, it is.”

