‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Christine Brown’s Photo Proves New Season Is Filming

TLC may not have officially greenlighted Sister Wives for Season 14, but fans are convinced that filming is currently underway after series star Christine Brown’s latest Instagram photo hinted at such. On Saturday, Sept. 28, Brown took to the social media platform to share a photo of herself with a cameraman for the series, setting off buzz on a possible season renewal.

“Happy Birthday [Doug Monroe]!!” Brown captioned the post. “I’ll always remember you filming us coming home with [Truly Brown] right after she was born.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thanks for your friendship and how you care for our family!” she concluded, adding the hashtags “friends for years” and “camera guy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw) on Sep 27, 2019 at 12:47pm PDT

Although Brown did not blatantly state that filming for Season 14 was underway, many fans clued in on the mountains in the distance, which they suspect are located on Brown family’s Arizona property, which could potentially mean the photo shared was taken at some point during filming.

“Does this mean he’s filming a new season??” one fan asked.

“When is the new season coming out?? I need my Brown fix and I think we all want to see your lives in Flagstaff,” another wrote.

“Are we getting more episodes of Sister Wives?” a third chimed in.

After wrapping up its 13th season back in April, the fate of Sister Wives has largely been hanging in limbo. As of this posting, TLC has not made an official renewal announcement, though that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating that a new season is coming regardless of the network’s silence.

In June, CheatSheet reported that there had been sightings of camera crews in Flagstaff, Arizona and around the Brown family’s new homestead there, indicating that filming was underway at the time. Around that same time, series star Mariah Brown, the only daughter of Meri and Kody, wrote on her Instagram Story that she and her fiancée Audrey Kriss “”love their camera crew.”

Only fueling the filming rumor fire was the early September sighting of multiple U-Hauls at the family’s Arizona plot of land, suggesting a resolution to the major Season 13 cliffhanger. In the final episodes, Kody had presented his wives blueprints showing one massive home with four separate, apartment-like sections within it. The idea sparked unrest and controversy within the family.

Some fans even speculated that the U-Haul trucks could hold equipment for the TLC camera crew.

So far, there is no word on when or if fans can expect the next season of Sister Wives.