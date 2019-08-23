‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe Maddie Brown Is Close to Giving Birth Due to New Photo

There may be a new member of the Sister Wives family arriving any day now. Fans are convinced that Maddie Brown, the daughter of Kody Brown and Jenelle Brown, is just days away from giving birth. The speculation was prompted after Christine Brown, one of Kody’s wives, shared a photo of herself with Brown and Caleb’s oldest child, 2-year-old son Axel.

“Axel helped me put on makeup! Lucky Oma!!” Christine captioned the gallery of images, which showed the 2-year-old playing with makeup brushes.

As fans pointed out, the images seem to suggest that Christine is currently in North Carolina, where Brown lives, in anticipation of the birth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Brown (@christine_brownsw) on Aug 19, 2019 at 8:11am PDT

“I’m guessing that means baby Brush must be on the way or close!” one fan commented on the post.

“Hope to hear baby new soon,” another wrote.

“Looks like their on baby watch this week,” wrote a third.

After tying the knot in Bozeman, Montana with her father officiating in June of 2016, Brown and her husband welcomed their first child in May of 2017. They announced in January of this year that they are expecting their second child together.

“I am really excited,” Brown announced the news in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “his pregnancy feels less real for some reason, but I am still over the moon and can’t wait for Axel to meet his baby brother!”

In April, the couple revealed that their little one on the way is a baby girl, something that they told PEOPLE they “are both extremely excited” about.

“I just had it in my head it would be a boy,” Caleb told the outlet, adding that he was so surprised by the news he was expecting a little girl that he made the ultrasound tech check three times. “I am really excited and nervous to have a little girl.”

The couple shared the news with family, most of whom are now based in Flagstaff, Arizona, via a Skype gender reveal party, with Brown admitting that she “had no idea” if she was having a boy or a girl up until the moment of the reveal.

“I went back and forth so much. I am way excited though,” she said, adding that “Caleb’s family was really surprised and extremely excited” while hers “was a 50/50 split of people who guessed girl and people who guessed boy.”

Baby Brush on the way will join a large family once she arrives. Brown’s mother is one of Brown’s four wives. Brown and Jenelle have five other children — sons Logan, 24; Hunter, 21; Garrison, 20; and Gabriel, 18, and daughter Savannah, 13. Kody Brown has 11 other children in total with his three other wives, Meri, Christine, and Robyn.