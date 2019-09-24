Simon Cowell’s New Face Has Twitter Spitting Jokes, But He Has a Great Explanation

America’s Got Talent fans were shocked to see a decidedly different looking Simon Cowell as he debuted a drastically new face last month on the red carpet. And while the change has inspired its fair share of jokes and plastic surgery rumors, Cowell has his own explanation for the shift.

Losing 20 pounds in recent months due to the Eric Cowell diet, the American Idol alum explained to Extra in March his whole body has shifted now that has been eating vegan and drinking mostly water.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I went to see this guy who’s very well-known. And he said to me, after doing some blood work, ‘You can’t have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten,’” Cowell said at the time. “I’m thinking, ‘What about alcohol?’ And he said, ‘Maybe not quite as much as you had before.’ And I did it and I stuck to it and it’s easy.”

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden also had an explanation for her co-star’s change after Piers Morgan went off on Cowell’s new appearance on Monday’s Good Morning Britain, as per Vice.

“Annoyingly, Simon Cowell has gone on this ridiculous…he claims it’s a vegan diet,” Morgan said. “I don’t think it is. Now he’s lost all this weight, he a bit like a sort of very sculpted waxwork dummy now.”

“He’s drinking lightweight beers, that’s the secret,” Holden told Morgan. “And I tasted it because I thought it was gonna taste, like, naff. Actually it’s quite decent.”

None of this has kept Twitter from sounding off, of course:

I’ve said it before but I’ll say it again. If you get down and you don’t see the point of it all, here’s something that I hope will give you a reason for living. What will Simon Cowell’s face look like in 10 years from now? — twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) August 15, 2019

Simon cowell new face looks like a doll that you leave out in the sun to long and it starts melting. pic.twitter.com/mYcDvHoBM6 — i think your vagina may need an exorcism (@davypalmer) August 14, 2019

Simon Cowell’s face looks like it’s been drawn by the well-meaning woman who tried to help with the restoration of that painting of Jesus — BenJamScones (@BenJamScones) May 13, 2019

Photo credit: Steve Granitz / Getty