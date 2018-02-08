Shannon Beador Spends Twice What She Makes, Divorce Reveals

Shannon Beador may have to cut down on her lavish lifestyle after her divorce.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member officially filed for divorce this week after splitting from her husband of 17 years, David Beador, in October.

In divorce documents, obtained by The Blast, Beador claimed an income of on average $22,000 a month in 2016 with an expected increase in 2017.

But that income doesn’t compare with what she spends a month, an average of $55,355, which Beador claims was paid for in the past by David, who she claims makes $179,432 a month before taxes.

Listed in the documents, some of Beador’s expenses include:

$12,000 for rent

$10,000 for “entertainment, gifts, and vacation”

$9,000 for charitable contributions

$3,225 for childcare

$2,500 for clothes and $10,060 for laundry and cleaning

The Bravo star also claimed another $13,400 in various accounts, adding that the number only includes “accounts to which I have access.”

Beador and David released a joint statement about their separation in October:

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she said. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

Since then, Beador has been open about the pain the divorce, which she claims David asked for, has caused her.

“We went on a trip to Hawaii which I kind of hoped would bring us back together, but he left the trip early. And when I came home, he said, ‘We’re done,’ ” Beador told host Andy Cohen during the season reunion.

“I said to David when he told me it was over, ‘What happened? We had a couple of amazing years.’ And he goes, ‘We had a couple good months,’ ” she continued, crying. “It was just a knife in the heart.”

Beador said while she’s been struggling with the divorce, it’s the best option for their daughters Sophie, 15, and 12-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

“It’s been really, really hard but I’m a mom and I’m a role model for my kids and it got to the point where I wasn’t teaching my daughters positive lessons,” she said. “They deserve a happy and joyful home and that’s where we are now. … It is my job now to show the girls — I’m scared, I’m 53 years old, it’s the first time I’ve been out on my own, but I can do it.”

Photo credit: Bravo