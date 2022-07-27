Another Reality TV Couple Just Broke Up

Actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat confirmed their break-up in Instagram Story posts earlier this week, following months of speculation about their relationship. The two found love on the Indian reality series Bigg Boss OTT, also known as Bigg Boss: Over-The-Top. Bigg Boss is the Indian Hindi-language version of Big Brother.

Shetty and Bapat finally clarified their relationship status in separate Instagram posts Tuesday after pictures of the two together went viral, reports NDTV. Shetty, 43, said the photos were just screenshots from a music video they made a while ago. Bapat, 43, also confirmed they were no longer a couple and the music video was meant as a "thank-you" to their fans.

"I think it's important to make this clear," Shetty wrote. "Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who've given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here's to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all."

"I would like to share with you all that Shamita and I are no longer together," Bapat wrote. "Destiny made our paths meet in the most unusual circumstances. Thank you so much to the Shara family for all the love and support. Being a private person, I did not want to publicly announce parting ways. However, I feel we owe it to our fans to put this out. I am mindful that this will break your hearts but you can continue to shower your love on us as individuals too. Looking forward to all your support. This music video is dedicated to all of you."

Breakup rumors began in March, but Shetty and Bapat tried to shut down speculation about their relationship. "We request you'll not to believe in sort of rumors pertaining to our relationship. There's no truth in this. Love and light to everyone," the two wrote in an Instagram post in March.

Shetty and Bapat were both popular stars before they joined the Bigg Boss franchise. Shetty made her film debut in 2000 and starred in over a dozen movies. In 2020, she starred in the streaming series Black Widows. She took part in her first Bigg Boss season in 2009. Bapat's Bollywood career began in 2001 and he's split his time between movies and television series. The 2021 season of Bigg Boss OTT was the first time he competed in the series. Shetty and Bapat also took part in Bigg Boss 15 last year.

In a February interview with Times of India, the two acknowledged their differences and how they attempted to overcome them. "I react faster than Raqesh and it bothers me sometimes. He has his own way of handling things," Shetty said. "So I think that is where we have a little bit of conflict, but I feel with time it will be all okay."