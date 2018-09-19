‘Seven Year Switch’ Wife Kenya Slams Husband Charles’ Switch Partner as ‘Sloppy Drunk’

It was the meeting of the spouses on this week’s Seven Year Switch, and things between Angela and Kenya seemed like they were destined to go badly.

After each spending a week as the temporary spouse of each other’s husbands during radical switch therapy designed to save their struggling marriages, the Lifetime reality show personalities were ready to come face to face in Tuesday’s all-new episode.

The seemingly polar opposites were not excited for their Summit Meeting, especially Kenya, after she watched Angela tell her husband Charles that she thought the conservative, faith-based woman needed to lighten up on her questioning husband, despite his instances of infidelity.

“I am nervous about meeting with Kenya, because I don’t know how she is going to receive any of the feedback I have for her about her husband,” Angela said.

Kenya felt likewise. “I’m not looking forward to meeting Angela,” she told the camera. “In the footage, she referred to me as a [b—], so maybe she’s just a sloppy drunk!”

Things started off tense, when Kenya started off insulting both Charles for being “impossible” to get along with and Angela for “hanging all over him.”

“It seems like his wife doesn’t like him,” a shocked Angela told the camera. “Charles and and I are tight, BFFs. And Kenya, she doesn’t see anything amazing in him. It’s really sad for me to hear that.”

Kenya said that while she had intended to stay peaceful and light during the awkward meeting, her facade quickly cracked.

“Here’s the thing, make sure you maintain your boundaries,” she told Angela bluntly.

On the other side, Kenya told Angela that she had spoken with her husband Tony about his black-and-white state of mind, especially when it comes to her desire to move away from their hometown.

“Hearing that Tony is just able to be more open-minded when it comes to moving, that was something really small that was really big for me,” Angela told the camera, impressed with what Kenya had managed to get out of her husband.

She, likewise, offered advice as to how to deal with Charles questioning his faith and being unfaithful to her, begging her to continue trying to forgive her husband’s betrayals. “With love comes grace and forgiveness and figuring out how to love that person through the ebbs and flows of life,” she said.

In the end, the two women realized that while they might not themselves become best friends, they were able to offer each other valuable insight into their marriages. They even embraced and shed a few tears!

But can they bring that insight back into their real marriages?

Photo credit: Lifetime