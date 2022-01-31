‘Selling Sunset’ Star Engaged After Dating Boyfriend for 1 Year

Selling Sunset‘s Vanessa Villela is an engaged woman! The Netflix star is set to tie the knot with fiancé Tom Fraud after he popped the question at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. Villela shared the good news on social media alongside a video of the romantic moment Fraud got on one knee. “Two souls one heart!” she began her caption, adding, “I SAID YESSSSSS!”

“One year ago I met the man of my dreams the one [who] makes my heart skip every time, the man that makes me better in every single way, the man that I respect, adore, admire, and love with all my heart,” the reality personality continued. “You came into my life when I least expected it and you came to make my dreams come true. Our love story is like a movie and you are my prince!!”

Villela “always dreamed” she would find someone to love the way she loves Fraud and “give [her] heart fully,” she gushed. “I can’t believe I manifested you, the man that is what I always dreamt and more, I can’t believe that I am living this life, sometimes I feel like I’m dreaming and I have to pinch myself to know that is a dream but in real life. You paint the stars in my heart and even when I think it can’t be possible to be better there you go painting more stars in it. You are my best friend, my man, my pajaro, my hero, my everything.”

Ending her message with a declaration of love for her husband-to-be, Villela thanked her new fiancée for “making me the happiest girl in the galaxy.” In the comments of the post, Fraud replied in kind, writing, “I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART & SOUL!!! You are the most amazing human I have ever met! its incredible how much we are the same person! My Twin Flame! The love of my life!”

Villela’s Selling Sunset co-stars were thrilled for her. “Soooooo happy for you guys!!!! Such a beautiful moment-wishing nothing but the absolute best in your bright futures together!!” Chrishell Stause wrote, as Christine Quinn added, “OMG IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU! You were meant for love and you found your other half!”