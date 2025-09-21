‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Trio Welcomes Third Baby

The Davis family is expanding. The Seeking Sister Wife stars trio Jennifer, Nick and April Davis welcomed another baby together, a daughter they named Charlene “Charlie” Vontessa Davis, on May 28.

The news was shared ahead of the recent season. They spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about their new addition to their family.

The newborn joins the trio’s other children, daughter Vera and son William. Baby Charlie weighed 5 lbs., 10.5 oz at birth, and measured 18 inches long.

Jennifer, who carried the baby, told PEOPLE that Charlie has been “our little ball of sunshine ever since” she was born. “She smiles constantly, though she also has the cutest thoughtful expressions,” she added. “I’m so thankful to have had a healthy pregnancy and a smooth natural birth—made even more special by the lessons I learned with her big sister, Vera, which helped me feel fully prepared.”

Of Charlie’s birth, she came a bit early but entered with “sweet similarities between our children.” Jennifer explained, “Charlene surprised us by arriving early, and that eagerness has carried through her first three months as she already seems ready to play with Vera. She’s happy, healthy, and uniquely herself, [and] it’s beautiful to see the sweet similarities between our children.”

She added, “Motherhood has been a beautiful treasure – our children teach me something new every day, and I feel so grateful and honored to be a mom to our children.”

Nick explained that he’s happy in his role as a father of three. “What I love most about being a father is seeing each of my children’s individuality emerge —their creativity, their self-expression, their unique way of looking at the world,” he said. “My role is to nurture those gifts while also providing structure, guidance, and protection.”

He added, “It’s a challenge I look forward to every day, because even as I teach them, they constantly teach me in return. With our newest addition, my heart feels even fuller, our home even richer, and I’m grateful for the privilege of being their dad.”