‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Star Bernie McGee Dies at 41

Seeking Sister Wife star Bernie McGee has died at the age of 41, TLC confirmed to PEOPLE Monday.

The father of four died after falling ill riding a bike and “passed away due to heat stroke/heart attack,” a GoFundMe page dedicated to his memorial fund reveals.

“Bernie and Paige McGee loved each other and their children unconditionally,” the fundraiser reads. “Always helping others even though they were fighting their own battles. After losing everything to a house fire they were just beginning to get everything back together again. Unfortunately they faced the worst sudden devastation that shocked many.”

“Saturday June 15 Paige received a call from Bernie while he was riding his bicycle to let her know he wasn’t feeling well,” the page continues. “Paige immediately went to get him but by the time she reached him EMS had to tell her what no wife and mother is ever prepared to hear. Bernie passed away due to heat stroke/heart attack.”

Paige and the kids were left “in shock, disbelief and terribly upset,” the memorial fund adds, explaining that Bernie was the “sole provider” for their family.

“Please keep this family in your prayers and help financially if you can, no donation is too small and will help a lot. Thank you for everyone’s help during this difficult time,” the plea concludes.

His wife Paige, who also appeared on the TLC show, shared on her Facebook page, “Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Bernie was out riding his bicycle and called me, saying he wasn’t feeling well and to come pick him up. By the time I got there, EMTs were working on him, but I could already tell. The coroner said he had a heat stroke/heart attack. Please bare with me. I will respond as I can.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, TLC said, “Our hearts go out to the McGee family following the loss of husband and father Bernie McGee,” the network said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.”

