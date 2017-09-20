Scott Peterson’s Sister-In-Law Speaks Out During A&E Documentary Finale

As the 15th anniversary of Laci Peterson’s death approaches, A&E’s The Murder of Laci Peterson has been enthralling viewers with its revaluation of the case. One of those viewers is Janey Peterson, Scott Peterson’s sister-in-law.

Janey, who married Laci’s brother Joe, has been a steady believer in Scott’s innocence all these years, and it appears her support continues through this new documentary series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Janey regularly tweets her support for Scott and argues with those believing he was rightly convicted. She tweeted several times during the A&E finale thanking their family’s supporters.

“Our family would not be where we are today without our incredible support system!” she tweeted.

Our family would not be where we are today without our incredible support system! #scottpeterson — Janey Peterson (@JaneyPeterson2) September 20, 2017

She followed that remark up with a quote from author Matt Dalton, who wrote Presumed Guilty: What the Jury Never Knew About Laci Peterson’s Murder and Why Scott Peterson Should Not Be on Death Row.

The quote she shared about the case was “This is one of the greatest injustices I’ve seen in my career.”

Matt Dalton, ‘This is one of the greatest injustices I’ve seen in my career.’#murderoflaci#scottpeterson — Janey Peterson (@JaneyPeterson2) September 20, 2017

Scott was convicted in the December 2002 murder of Laci, his wife. He was sentenced to death but is still appealing the ruling.

The A&E series has raised several questions about Scott’s possible innocence, including pieces of “lost” evidence.

The Murder of Laci Peterson airs Tuesdays on A&E at 10 p.m. EST.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!