Scott Disick Says He Would Have Fourth Child With Ex Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian may be over, but that doesn’t mean the two are done having kids.

In Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, while talking with friend Malika Haqq, Disick reveals he wouldn’t be opposed to having another child with Kardashian.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two have three children together: Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.

“[We would] probably do it artificially just so it’s not weird,” Disick says.

Up Next: Scott Disick Threatens Kourtney Kardashian and Her Boyfriend in Disturbing ‘KUWTK’ Exchange



Kardashian doesn’t shut him down, but says “there’s no need to plan for unknown situations.”

Since Disick and Kardashian split, the 34-year-old father has been acting out, drinking and hooking up with a number of different women in an admitted ploy to make the mother of his children jealous.

This kind of behavior, Kardashian says, isn’t exactly helpful for a successful co-parenting relationship.

“He has a disrespectful nature these days, to yourself, to me, to your children,” she tells Haqq. “I’ve got all my notes written down at home from my venting sessions.”

Disick calls this conversation with Kardashian a wake up call for how their relationship will be going forward, saying he has “no more false hope” that the two will ever get back together.

“We have three kids together, that’s not gonna change,” he says in a confessional. “My biggest focus now is how to really legitimately move on and how to do a lot more with my kids without Kourtney.’”

“[It’s] a very weird part of being together and not being together,” he continues.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!