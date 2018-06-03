Scott Disick Thinks Sofia Richie ‘Might Change Her Mind’ About Breakup

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are done, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star still believes she might change her mind.

“Sofia and Scott split up,” a source told Us Weekly. “He cheated on her in Miami and she found out and told [her father] Lionel [Richie]. He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her.”

Another insider told PEOPLE that Disick’s “old issues” contributed to the sudden breakup.

“When Scott drinks, he is a sloppy mess and fools around,” the source said.

As for how Disick is taking the breakup, “Scott seems fine,” the insider added. “He even thinks she might change her mind. He isn’t really taking it seriously.”

The pair were technically still together, but were already in rocky waters after Richie discovered Disick hooked up with someone in Miami, when the reality star was spotted with another girl at Kanye West’s listening party for his new album Ye in Wyoming.

Another insider told the outlet that Disick was “really sloppy throughout the night” and “could barely speak” when he was seen getting cozy with a mystery blonde.

Disick attended the event, where TMZ reports he had his arms wrapped around a “dirty blonde, green-eyed girl.” The news outlet reports that Disick and the woman were “flirty and touching each other” during “at least two” of West’s new songs.

Disick attended the album listening party with friends and his own security while Richie posted photos from Nobu in Malibu. He reportedly was overheard saying he was single.

Sofia, 19, reportedly found out about her boyfriend cheating on her with the woman in Miami “after their trip to St. Bart’s and it caused huge problems in their relationship,” the source said. “He went to Wyoming because of it and was photographed with another girl and that was the icing on the cake for her to break up with him.”

The news comes a week after the couple went on vacation together, along with Scott’s three kids with Kourtney Kardashian, to St. Bart’s for his birthday.

They were reportedly on the road to fixing things before he was spotted with the girl in Wyoming, which prompted Lionel Richie to forbid his daughter from getting back together with the embattled reality star.

Sofia and Disick started dating in 2017 after the pair were spotted together at Cannes.

Photo credit: Getty / Tom Briglia