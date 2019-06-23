Scott Baio Fans Rally Around Beth Chapman Amid Coma Scare

Scott Baio’s fans joined him in supporting Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman, who was placed in a medically induced coma this weekend in Hawaii.

On Sunday morning, the former Happy Days star sent a message to Chapman and her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman. “Calling all prayer warriors for [Chapman] & [Duane Chapman]. Beth has been an inspiration to me and [wife Renee Solan-Baio].”

Baio, 58, added a link to TMZ‘s most recent report on Chapman’s health scare.

Many of Baio’s followers offered their prayers to Chapman and shared their own experiences with cancer.

“Done. Lost my wonderful mom last year to colon cancer. She was only 57. I wouldn’t wish the battle that is cancer on any person or family,” one fan tweeted. “My mom clung to Jeremiah 29:11.”

“May the LORD touch her body in a mighty and supernatural way,” one fan prayed. “May His loving arms of comfort and peace surround all the family and friends during this time. May extraordinary knowledge and guidance come to all medical personnel. In His Precious Name we pray. Amen.”

“Prayers are being sent!!!!” another tweeted, adding praying hand emojis. “May God watch over you, comfort you and protect you! May God show you his grace and grant you recovery and health. AMEN.”

“I absolutely adore Beth. Holding her & family up in prayer & close to heart,” one Dog the Bounty Hunter fan tweeted.

Less than two weeks ago, it was Chapman offering her prayers to Baio and his wife Renee, who has non-cancerous brain tumors and was diagnosed with microvascular brain disease.

“Hoping Renee is feeling better I’m keeping her in my thoughts and prayers,” Chapman tweeted on June 13. “Scott its a hard job to be a great husband and care giver. Keep it up you have no idea how much difference it really makes. God bless.”

Earlier Sunday morning, the Chapmans confirmed Chapman, 51, is now in an intensive care unit at a Hawaii hospital. According to TMZ, she suffered another breathing issue at her and Duane’s Honolulu home.

On Saturday morning, dispatchers received a 911 call from the home, reporting a “choking” emergency.

Chapman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she has been since. Her family, including daughter Bonnie Chapman, is on their way to be by her side.

“Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you,” Duane tweeted on Sunday.

Chapman fought throat cancer in 2017, as chronicled in an A&E special at the time. In fall 2018, she was told the cancer returned after she was hospitalized for a throat blockage, and her doctors said it was terminal at the time. She was briefly hospitalized again in April.

In the midst of her cancer battle, the Chapmans filmed Dog’s Most Wanted, a new series following the couple tracking down fugitives on state and federal most wanted lists.

Photo credit: Ilya S. Savenok/Amy Graves/Getty