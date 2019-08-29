Savannah Chrisley Posts Photo That’s ‘A Whole Lotta Sass’ Amid Brother Kyle’s Hospitalization

The Chrisley Knows Best family may be going through their fair share of drama, including a tax evasion scandal and the recent hospitalization of a family member, but that isn’t stopping Savannah Chrisley from tossing around a few jokes. On Wednesday, just hours after her brother Kyle was hospitalized, the 22-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself, Julie, and her niece Chloe showing off a little sass.

It didn’t take long for the comments section to be flooded with messaged from fans, many of whom couldn’t help but gush over the snap.

“Chloe is quite the little sassy pants!” one person wrote.

“Savannah you are absolutely gorgeous,” added a second.

“Definitely lots of sass, love your family,” commented another fan.

“Love this pic!!” wrote a fourth. “Just beautiful ladies!!!”

Earlier in the day, Chrisley had been at the hospital to give her brother some support. In a photo shared by her father Todd Chrisley, she could be seen alongside her father, Julie, Grayson, Chase, and grandmother Faye as they gathered around Kyle’s hospital bed.

“NOT TODAY SATAN, NOT TODAY… God shows up and shows out , now won’t he do it ? Kyle is great and we are back to the grind,” Todd, 50, captioned the photo.

Speaking to PEOPLE, a representative for the Chrisley claimed that Kyle’s hospitalization was the result of an “adverse reaction” to medication. It is unclear what medication caused the hospitalization.

“Kyle is fine. He had an adverse reaction to his medication, but as you can see from the photo his father posted on Instagram, he is doing great,” the statement reads.

The hospitalization came amid a trying time for the family. On Tuesday, Aug. 13, Todd and Julie were indicted on 12 charges of tax evasion, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and wire fraud conspiracy. They face upward of 30 years in prison if found guilty. The couple insist that they are innocent.

“The allegations contained in the indictment are based on complete falsehoods,” Todd’s attorneys, Bruce H. Morris and Stephen Friedberg, denied the allegations in a statement. “The Chrisleys are innocent of all charges.”

Amid the scandal, both Savannah and Kyle have supported their parents, with Kyle vocalizing his support on Facebook just after the charges were filed.