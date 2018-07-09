Savannah Chrisley Appears in New Music Video With Boyfriend

Savannah Chrisley is branching out into music video stardom! The Chrisley Knows Best daughter appeared in her first music video for Matt Stell’s single “Prayed for You,” which premiered Monday, alongside boyfriend Nic Kerdiles.

The 20-year-old reality star and the 24-year-old Anaheim Ducks player show off their chemistry in the sweet video, which features the two meeting in a church while volunteering. And don’t worry, dad Todd Chrisley approves of it all.

“We get a lot of requests for Savannah to be in music videos,” Todd told PEOPLE, which debuted the video Monday. “And normally it’s not something I would want her to do, but Matt Stell’s song is a very uplifting song. It gives me hope for these young girls and guys today.”

The song, which features lyrics like, “Cause every single day, before I knew your name/I couldn’t see your face, but I prayed for you/Every heartbreak trail when all hope fell/On the highway to hell, I prayed for you,” also spoke to Savannah, she told the publication.

“I fell in love with this song when I heard it,” Savannah said. “My generation looks for their person in all the wrong ways. ‘Prayed for You’ is a song that explains how if you focus on the right thing, then the right thing will come along.”

“I wanted to be a part of something that I stood for and that I believed in,” the USA Network star added. “Playing the lead role in the music video was more fun and more calm then what I am used to doing. I would take this any day! It was so much fun and everyone was so great to work with.”

She couldn’t have had a better scene partner either! Savannah and Kerdiles first announced they were dating in January, and the two appear to be pretty serious half a year in!

“[Things] are awesome. He’s great, he’s so sweet and so supportive of what I do, and just wants what’s best for me, whether it’s traveling for work, the next opportunity,” she told Us Weekly in May of balancing her romance and career.

Even Todd approves! “I do [approve],” he added. “I like Nic.” Her brother Chase is also on board with the relationship, adding that Kerdiles is “a nice guy.”

Prior to Kerdiles, Savannah last dated NBA player Luke Kennard. After four months together, however, the couple split in April 2017.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on USA.

