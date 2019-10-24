Savannah Chrisley Admits Her New Haircut Is ‘Still Takin’ Some Getting Used to’ in New Photo

Last week, Savannah Chrisley debuted a brand new hairdo on Instagram, revealing that she had chopped her blonde bob even shorter and is now rocking a pixie cut. In a new update on Wednesday, the Chrisley Knows Best star offered fans another look at her new ‘do, writing that she’s not done adjusting to the look. Chrisley shared a selfie in which she was wearing a dark T-shirt with a rainbow accent and a delicate gold necklace, her hand resting on the side of her head as the looked at the camera.

“Still takin some getting used to,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #shorthair.

Chrisley’s fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, commented on the photo, writing, “Someone is a trendsetter…,” along with a heart-eye emoji.

Kerdiles shared his opinion of his fiancée’s new haircut with Savannah’s dad, Todd Chrisley, on Todd’s podcast, Chrisley Confessions.

“That woman, she can rock any haircut, it’s incredible,” the professional hockey player said. “She does look a little more like you after that haircut, I have to say. But she’s beautiful inside and out and she’s one strong woman, she’s brave, she’s courageous. She did this for a lot of reasons and I’m really proud of her.”

While Kerdiles is all about Chrisley’s short locks, Todd seems to have a different opinion.

“I’m not sure what I’m concerned with most, the lack of hair or the flannel,” he wrote on his daughter’s initial post revealing her haircut.

Todd elaborated on his podcast, sharing, “I thought she looked great. I was shocked.” He added, “If you’re gonna cut your hair that short, I don’t know that flannel would be the thing that you should be rocking with it, but you know, listen, if it’s your thing, it’s your thing.”

In her initial post revealing her haircut, Chrisley shared a message of empowerment, writing, “Ladies…do what YOU want to do. Don’t base your looks, opinions, beliefs, etc on a man and what HE wants. It’s our world and they just live in it.”

Her caption also included a quote from Rihanna that read, “There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer.”

