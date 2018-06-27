Sammi Sweetheart Calls Boyfriend ‘Better Half’ Amid Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Drama

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is keeping eyes on her own relationship as Jersey Shore ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro deals with the drama in his own.

The MTV personality showed her affection for boyfriend Christian Biscardi on social media Wednesday, leaving an adorable comment under a photo he posted of the two of them.

In the caption of a selfie of the two love birds, Biscardi wrote, “I will always be the worst looking person in every picture we take and I’m okay with it.”

Giancola gushed over her relationship of more than a year in the comment section, writing, “You’re my better half.”

Fellow Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese commented, “So happy you found your lobster,” in reference to the Friends quote.

Giancola’s declaration of love comes amid a tough time for her ex Ortiz-Magro, whom she dated on and off throughout their time on the MTV reality show.

He and ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, who share 2-month-old daughter Ariana, have been engaged in a disturbing pattern of domestic violence, culminating earlier this week when Harley was arrested after allegedly hitting Ortiz-Magro in the face while she was driving them and their daughter home from a Las Vegas barbecue.

According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly at the time, when Ortiz-Magro attempted to get out of the car when she pulled over by the side of the road, Harley took off again, dragging him on the ground.

“Jen hit Ronnie in the face during the argument, and he asked [her to] pull over and let him out of the car,” the source said. “She stopped, and Ronnie tried getting out and got caught in his seatbelt. Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie. Ariana was in the car at the time in the back seat. … Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash.”

Harley was later released from jail on $3,000 bail.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that sources close to the Jersey Shore star say he’s been trying to co-parent civilly with his ex because he fears her filing for sole custody of their child, however, his friends have been imploring him to watch out for his own safety as well as his daughter’s by staying away from Harley.

They have reportedly encouraged him to seek legal action after this most recent incident.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Christian Biscardi