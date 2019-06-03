Ryan Seacrest Speaks Out on If Kourtney Kardashian Is Leaving ‘KUWTK’

Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been airing on E! for over 10 years, letting fans into the salad and selfie-filled world of its stars, the Kardashian family.

Over the years, it’s become clear that some Kardashian sisters enjoy appearing television more than others, with viewers having wondered whether Kourtney Kardashian, one of the least enthusiastic of the group when it comes to reality television, might eventually leave the show.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, KUWTK executive producer Ryan Seacrest was told that Kardashian had said she would be happy to exit the series, to which he replied, “She would?”

The American Idol host clarified that while he understands the mom of three may need a break from having her life televised, he’d like for her to eventually return.

“Well, if the cameras go away, as long as they can come back, Kourtney,” he said. “You know, they can go away for a little bit, but bring ’em back so we can do another season or two. Honestly, I don’t know how they do it.”

“They lived for over a decade with cameras following [them]. I could not do it, no matter what they were paying them,” Seacrest continued. “I could not do it, so I give them a lot of credit for having those cameras in their lives all the time. And I love you Kourtney. Love her.”

The question posed to Seacrest was based on comments Kardashian had made in a recent digital issue of Paper magazine when she said she would be “very happy” if the cameras were to switch off.

“I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all,” Kardashian said. “Sail away. No one will ever see me again. I keep throwing up different places, but then I’ll go there to visit and I’ll be like, ‘Nope, this isn’t it, but glad I came.’ We’ve just been to Finland. And I was like, ‘Check, it’s great for me to visit, but I’m not going to move there.’ Maybe Norway. Switzerland? I’ve got a lot of ideas.”

Kardashian and the rest of her family members became instant celebrities after KUWTK premiered back in 2007, and every sister has now turned their time in the spotlight into a lucrative business venture. Kardashian’s is Poosh, her new website, a blog paired with e-commerce.

“I feel like I’m constantly asked, ‘How do you do this? What’s that salad you guys are eating on your show?’” she said. “It’s nice to share it with people and have that space to do so.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin