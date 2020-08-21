✖

James William Ross, the former drag queen known as Tyra Sanchez and the winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2, was arrested on vandalism charges in Atlanta on Thursday. A security officer at an apartment complex who lives there told police he witnessed a man spray-painting the words, "Do Not Move Here" on his home. The 32-year-old Ross retired from drag in March.

Ross was charged with one count of criminal damage to property, reports TMZ. Atlanta Police Department officers were called to the apartment complex around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The security guard reportedly told police someone spray-painted, "Do Not Movie Here Ever" on the side of the apartment building. One witness told police they saw the suspect while he was in the act. Sources close to Ross told TMZ he lives at the complex and has not paid rent in several months. Ross was taken to Fulton County Jail, reports PEOPLE.

Ross retired from drag performing back in March, reports Instinct Magazine. He posted a long message on his now-scrubbed Instagram page, writing he has "outgrown the desire to dress up." Ross "wants muscles, no more shaving my face, I want to look like ZADDY," he wrote. At the end, he added, "MY NAME IS JAMES OR JAY. NOT TYRA, SHE, MA’AM, OR QUEEN." He later created a new Instagram page, where he now has over 28,600 followers. His most recent post was published on July 31.

After winning RuPaul's Drag Race in 2010, Ross became involved in several controversies. In 2016, a Drag Race fan called him annoying and Ross responded by typing, "Girl kill yourself." He later refused to apologize in a series of now-deleted tweets. In 2017, he published a mock obituary for Moran McMichaels, another Drag Race competitor. In 2018, he was banned from the 2018 RuPaul's DragCon L.A. for allegedly making terroristic threats.

In October 2019, Ross published a long apology for his behavior on social media. "The judgment, criticism, and opinions I received daily really affected my vibes and it began to control my environment," Ross wrote after a long break from the spotlight, Entertainment Weekly reported at the time. "I was on an extreme roller coaster of emotions. So many ups and too many downs. Exhausted, I was just ready to get off the ride."

“I humbly apologize for the online behavior I have displayed in recent years,” Ross wrote. “Though it represents emotions I may have felt, it does not represent my true character. I have failed you and I know that I am much better than that…. it’s not who I am and it is not who I choose to be.”