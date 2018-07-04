Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley Spend July 4th Together After Legal Drama

We’ve got whiplash following Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s relationship with baby mama Jen Harley.

The on-again, off-again couple celebrated July 4th together Wednesday, just nine days after Harley was arrested for alleged domestic battery.

Ortiz-Magro shared a photo of the two on Instagram Stories, cuddling up while she made a kissy face at the camera. “Happy independence day,” he wrote on the photo.

The Jersey Shore couple has been making headlines for not-so-great reasons since the birth of their daughter Ariana in April.

Since then the couple has engaged in a few physical altercations, including on June 25, when Harley allegedly hit Ortiz-Magro in the face and then dragged him behind her car while heading home from a Las Vegas barbecue with their daughter.

“Jen started driving away, dragging Ronnie,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Ronnie’s face was bloodied and bruised, and he’s got a nasty road rash.”

Harley won’t be facing charges from the incident however. “Due to insufficient evidence,” the District Attorney’s Office will not be proceeding with the case, TMZ reported, a Clark County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson told reporters on July 3.

The injuries from the incident did cause Ortiz-Magro to miss some of the filming for Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2, a show insider told Us Weekly.

“Ronnie stayed back,” an insider explained. “He’s recovering from his injuries. He was hurt pretty badly and needs the time to heal.”

Prior to that violent incident, Harley and Ortiz-Magro engaged in some vicious social media sparring, with him accusing her of cheating on him and the new mom accusing him of being a “coke head.”

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that the rest of the Jersey Shore cast is begging their co-star to drop Harley for both the safety of him and his daughter.

Ortiz-Magro, however, is reportedly concerned about Harley potentially filing for sole custody of the little girl, and is trying to make things work between the two of them.

He regularly shares photos and videos of the father-daughter duo spending time together, including a recent trip to the Jersey shore beach. He also made his values clear following the social media explosion in April.

“I remain focused on my daughter and she is my No. 1 priority,” he wrote on Instagram Stories at the time.

