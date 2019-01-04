Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley Spar on Social Media With Posts About Being ‘Toxic’ After Police Report Is Filed

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley spent Thursday night taking shots at each other via social media in the midst of police drama and a New Year’s Eve breakup.

Overnight Thursday, 31-year-old Harley shared a quote on her Instagram Story apparently directed at Ortiz-Magro, 33: “My toxic trait is not knowing how to let go…holding on to you hoping you will change… ignoring the signs and holding onto that little bit of good and the person I thought you could be.”

A few hours later, the Jersey Shore star shared the exact same quote on his own Instagram Story.

The two shared pointed quotes seemingly directed at each other throughout the night. “Don’t play victim to circumstances you created,” read one quote Harley shared, which she captioned, “The extreme measures you take.”

Ortiz-Magro shared a prayer: “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can; and wisdom to know the difference.”

“#TrustTheProcess,” he captioned an image. “#OneDayAtATime #AsLongAsYouGaveItYourAll #JustSitBack&Pray.”

In another addition, he committed himself to a six-month challenge; “6 months of focus and alignment can put you 5 years ahead in life. Don’t underestimate the power of consistency and desire,” it read. “#6MonthChallenged [sic] Accepeted [sic],” he captioned it.

The couple have been at odds since a blowout fight on New Year’s Eve at a Las Vegas nightclub, after which Ortiz-Magro filed a battery domestic violence report against Harley. They reportedly broke up again after that argument.

“She was mad at something she saw on this phone [and] she freaked out,” a source told PEOPLE about Harley, adding that she allegedly “lunged” at Ortiz-Magro as she tried to leave the club.

“She was restrained by his friend, but when he was walking out she took an ashtray from the table and threw it at his head, busting his nose and lip,” the source continued.

After the alleged incident, Harley returned home to find that her home had allegedly been ransacked. She reportedly told police that she believes Ortiz-Magro to have broken in. However, the source close to Ortiz-Magro claims he never broke in.

“He moved her stuff out of his house into her apartment. She was home at her apartment when he was doing this. He didn’t break in,” the source explained.

“He busted a table while he was there because they were fighting — he left, she called the cops and that was it,” the source added.

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that patrol officers responded to the residence around 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 1 for a report of a possible burglary and destruction of property.

Officers reportedly learned that the victim had an argument with her boyfriend at a club that night, and officers noticed that several items in the home were damaged, including a television and some picture frames.

The spokesperson said that officers could not locate any forced entry, and it’s unknown if Ortiz-Magro is the suspect.

It’s unclear where the couple’s 9-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky, was during the alleged incident. Harley shared a photo of her in a stroller to her Instagram Story on Thursday, captioning it “Baby bear.” Ortiz-Magro doesn’t appear to be with the child, sharing a photo Friday morning that said, “I miss you monster! Daddy loves you more than life itself!”

Video footage published Friday by TMZ appeared to show Ortiz-Magro hitting a security camera on Harley’s front door on Dec. 4; law enforcement sources told the news outlet that she filed a police report then.