Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Girlfriend Jen Harley Deletes All Her Instagram Posts

It seems as if Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s girlfriend has had enough. Hours after a heated social media exchange and subsequent breakup between the Jersey Shore Family Vacation personality and Jen Harley, Harley had removed each and every one of her Instagram posts.

The new mom’s profile, under the handle @tater_tot_kitty, appears as a blank slate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Harley’s silence comes hours after Ortiz-Magro apologized for a livestreamed altercation between the two.

“I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans. This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority,” the Jersey Shore star said in a statement shared on Twitter and Instagram Story Monday afternoon.

Before Ortiz-Magro’s apology, Harley aired an argument that appeared to get physical between her and her estranged beau on Instagram Live. “Put your hands on me again,” he could be heard saying in the background. “Seriously?” she replied before he continued, “Put your f—ing hands on me again,” he said. “I dare you. I f—ing dare you.”

Harley, who gave birth to daughter Ariana Sky with Ortiz-Magro earlier in April, has since deleted the video and all other prior posts.

“That fight today was because [Ronnie] was asking [Jen] to move out so she moved out today per his request. You can see boxes in the video,” a source told PEOPLE of the video after it first aired.

Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Harley had been dating for over a year, but are no longer together, E! News reported Monday.

A vicious social media argument between the two broke out Sunday when Ortiz-Magro alleged in a series of posts that Harley was keeping “sex videos” with an ex. Sunday evening, the MTV star apologized for his actions with a since-deleted note that was shared on his Instagram Story.

“I want to apologize for earlier to my fans, and especially @tater_tot_kitty. I acted on my gut and not rationally. I should’ve never acted in such a [manner]. My deepest [apologies],” he wrote, tagging Harley’s Instagram account.

Ortiz-Magro’s relationship with Harley may have taken its first step towards failure during the filming of the current revival, Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

In last week’s episode, Ortiz-Magro break down in tears, admitting he “crossed the line” after bringing home a girl from the club in Miami.

“It’s hard having a kid on the way and being with someone you’re not sure you should be with,” he later said, adding that he was “absolutely not, not,” ready to get married to Harley.

He later told the cameras, “I don’t know if I’m ready for this yet, but I hope that me and Jen work out. For my own sanity, for the baby’s sanity not being raised in a broken home.”

He also admitted to still having feelings for ex Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. The couple dated for seven years during the show’s original run, but she declined to return to the reunion to avoid what she called on Instagram “toxic situations.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.