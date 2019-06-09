Roger Mathews Celebrates 44th Birthday With ‘Epic Night’ Amid Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Divorce

Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s estranged husband Roger Mathews rang in 44 with an “epic” celebration with family and friends amid his divorce from the Jersey Shore star.

Sharing photos from his night out on the town, Mathews captioned his birthday post simply with “44 years young. Epic night.”

View this post on Instagram 44 years young. Epic night. A post shared by Roger Mathews (@rogermathewsnj) on Jun 8, 2019 at 11:33pm PDT

Mathews’ fans and followers were happy to see him out and about — albeit a week after his June 1 birthday — especially considering his ongoing divorce, for which Farley filed last year.

Farley’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was quick to weigh in, “Happy birthday my man!!!”

The MTV personality also stepped out for a night on the town as she and new boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, attended the 2019 CMA Music Awards on Wednesday, at which she presented alongside Bobby Bones.

While the exes began their split with a bang, accusing one another of abuse, the two have been working towards reconciliation as of late, with Mathews defending the mother of his two children on Instagram following Memorial Day.

“There seems to be an overflow of negative comments both toward me and toward Jenni on many of my posts still,” he wrote on May 27. “I’m a big boy and a proud supporter of free speech, I can take it. Jenni also has tough skin and can take it. However, the comments as to who the better parent is, or who spends more time [with] our children are unnecessary.”

He added, “I accept my responsibility in the divide I caused In the eyes of the public but I’ll always post about my children and if we can move past the negativity certainly it wouldn’t be [too] much to ask for everyone else too. We both love our children emphatically and always will. It takes far more effort and energy to be negative than it does to be positive. Enjoy this beautiful day.”

