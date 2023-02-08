'Jersey Shore' Alum Shades Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Over Social Media Comment

Jenni "JWoww" Farley drew the ire of one of her former Jersey Shore co-stars. InTouch Weekly reported that Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola seemingly shaded Farley after the latter spoke about her on a recent podcast episode. While her former co-stars have gone on to appear on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Giancola has taken a step back from her MTV roots since Jersey Shore came to an end in 2012.

The drama all began thanks to a podcast episode of BFFs in which Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's appeared. The duo discussed a TikTok video that was shared by Alix Earle, which Giancola left a comment under. She wrote, "Ultra chic Jersey Shore." Farley reflected on the situation by saying that Earle "took her dress" from her, which left her "flattered." However, the comments section, and, specifically, Giancola's comment, had her doing a double-take.

@bffspod LA influncers had a Jersey Shore party, and JWoww has some thoughts on who is commenting on it ♬ original sound – BFFs Pod

"So, this is gonna get me blocked … unfortunately," Farley said. "Under her [Earle's] TikTok, she was saying, like, 'Oh, I wanted to be Jenni.' But the thing that I got kinda taken back was Sammi commented under it. And I was like, 'Oh, I thought you don't like Jersey Shore anymore.' That's gonna get me blocked." It's unclear if it got Farley blocked, but Giancola did respond to the clip in the comments section by writing, "Aw, man, guess I can't comment about Jersey Shore anymore." Giancola added an eye-rolling emoji and a heart-faced emoji to her comment.

While the jury's still out on whether Giancola has since blocked Farley on social media, she has blocked another one of her former castmates already. In September 2022, Polizzi told E! News that Giancola blocked her, which came as a surprise. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star told the outlet, "We tried to get her back like two years ago, all of us texting her saying, 'Come for one dinner. Why not?' And she's just always like, 'No, I'll never do that show again.' We didn't want to push it."

When Polizzi went to reach out to her at a later date, she found out that she was blocked. She explained, "I went to go message her a while ago and she blocked me. I don't know what I did. It's unfortunate because we would love for her to come back. She's a part of the show. I feel like it's not full unless all of us are there. It's sad."