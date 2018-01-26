Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian welcomed daughter Dream in November 2016 with ex Blac Chyna, and the doting dad often shares photos of his little girl on social media.

On Wednesday, Kardashian upped the cuteness factor yet again with a throwback snap of his daughter wearing a red-and-white robe with a Santa-inspired hood.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo, Dream gazes at something off-camera with a smile, her cherubic cheeks and long eyelashes on full display.

Just looking thru my phone and i find this one 😇😇😇😇😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bo5ZtpAPB9 — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) January 24, 2018

“Just looking thru my phone and I find this one,” Kardashian wrote along with a series of angel emojis.

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old shared a video of his daughter sitting in a high chair and sucking on a purple bottle as she moved along to music playing in the background.

Kardashian accessorized the moment with a filter which gave little Dream a crown of lip emojis.

The reality personality has been staying out of the spotlight since his summer 2017 tirade against Blac Chyna on social media, which was the beginning of a long legal battle between the two.

“[Rob] only cares about Dream and loves spending time with her, but that’s about it,” a source told People of Kardashian in December. “He doesn’t seem excited about anything else.”

“He isn’t dating,” the insider added. “He keeps himself isolate and mostly socializes with his family.”

Kardashian did make a rare appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians this month, working out at sister Khloé Kardashian’s house with the mom-to-be and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @robkardashian