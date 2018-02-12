Dream Kardashian and North West Embrace in Rob Kardashian’s Latest Photo

Rob Kardashian posted an adorable photo of his daughter Dream hugging her cousin, North West, on Saturday.

In the photo, 1-year-old Dream is seen looking up at Kim Kardashian West‘s 4-year-old daughter North, who is wearing a bathrobe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Awwww GOOD Morning,” Kardashian wrote. “Cousin love. North & Dream.”

He also posted a second photo, which looked similar to the first. “Awww,” was all he wrote in the caption for that photo.

Kardashian also shared a new photo of Dream on Wednesday, with her wearing a Minnie Mouse ears hat. The only thing he included in the caption for that photo was a helmet emoji.

Unlike his sisters, Kardashian has mostly shied from social media, only posting photos of Dream on his Twitter account and staying out of those pictures. He was briefly seen in half-sister Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement film “To Our Daughter,” looking noticably thinner. Rob was in a scene where Kylie held Chicago West, Kim’s month-old baby. Dream also appeared in the scene.

Fans have been concerned about Rob’s health, as his court battles with Dream’s mother, ex-fiance Blac Chyna, continues. Chyna is still suing the Kardashian-Jenner family for sabotaging the Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off Rob & Chyna. This week, Chyna amended the lawsuit, dropping Khloe Kardashian and adding Kylie. The other defendants in the suit are Rob, Kim and their mother, Kris Jenner.

Bunim-Murray, which produces KUWTK, have tried to stop the judge handling the case from granting Chyna’s request for documents from the family.

Chyna filed her lawsuit in October, accusing Rob of assault, battery, distributing private materials and defamation. The couple co-parent Dream, based on a custody agreement reached last fall, months after Kardashian posted explicit photos of Chyna on social media.

Kardashian also only makes occasional appearances on KUWTK. He made a rare appearance on the Jan. 14 episode. The 30-year-old was happy as he visited sister Khloe Kardashian after a doctor’s appointment.

“Just a checkup to do blood work and stuff. If you don’t see the doctor, you can’t get medicine and then I start to feel like s—,” he told his older sister.

Photo credit: Twitter/ Rob Kardashian