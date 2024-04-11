'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Monica Garcia Announces Pregnancy

Monica Garcia is about to be a mom of five! The former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 40, is pregnant and expecting her fifth baby, her first with her secret boyfriend, she revealed Thursday while speaking with Nick Viall on the latest episode of The Viall Files podcast.

"I'm pregnant and it's crazy. It's so scary," Garcia told Viall, sharing that she learned she was seven weeks pregnant after going to the doctor for an unrelated ailment several weeks ago. "I literally went into urgent care for something totally unrelated that I thought was wrong, and the doctor came in and was like, 'You're pregnant,'" she said, adding that she bawled her eyes out when she received the news. "I'm like ... there's no way. I'm on birth control.' By all means, I should not be pregnant."

The little one on the way will be Garcia's fifth baby. The RHOSLC alum is already mom to kids Bri, 18, Jaidyn, 13, West, 7, and Kendall, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Fowler. She is expecting her fifth baby with her boyfriend, who she did not name but said she has been dating for the past year. Garcia said she met her new man, who works at Utah at Wasatch Excursions, while filming the Bravo show at an outdoor property in Utah last year.

"That is where Heather [Gay] and I shot our snowmobiling scene. So, that is when I met him. I was like, 'Give me your phone.' He handed me his phone and I put my name and number in there," she recalled, adding that her new man is 10 years younger than her.

Reflecting on the moment she told him they were excepting, Gacria admitted that she "did him so dirty," as she dropped the big news as she was "was leaving on a work trip."

"I was on the plane and he was like, 'I love you so much.' And I was like, 'I'm pregnant.' And then my phone...boom," she shared. "So yeah, that's how I told him. But it worked out because I was so scared of his answer. So then I was like, airplane mode. He had time to process and then he was like, and then I could deal with his responses. But he's been great. He's been very like, 'whatever you decide I support.'"

According to Garcia, both she and her boyfriend were "in shock" when they learned they were expecting." Garcia admitted that she "freaked out" because she "thought I was done [having kids]." However, she said her new man "has been incredible."