‘RHOSLC’ Star Mary Cosby Responds to TLC Cult Documentary Claims

Mary Cosby is calling BS on the recent three-part TLC docuseries that features former associates, congregation members, and family members who allege she and her husband, Robert Cosby Sr., are leaders of a cult. The docuseries, The Cult of the Real Housewife, is available to stream on HBO MAX.

The series examines the history of her Salt Lake City Pentecostal church, Faith Temple, which she inherited from her grandmother, Rosemary Cosby (aka Mama) following her sudden death in 1996. The same year, Mary, alleging it was her grandmother’s dying wish, married her step-grandfather, and together, they took over the church.

That was the beginning of the end of the Church as former members knew it. They say under Robert and Mary’s leadership, the Church became a money grab, versus a place of solitude and a tight-knit community Mama built.

Mary is now responding to the allegations. In a recent video of herself enjoying moments with her Bravo family she posted to her Instagram account, she took this opportunity to write out hashtags seemingly responding to the explosive allegations laid out in the docuseries. “#godfirst #love #you #blessed #don’t believe the lies. Happy Sunday,” she captioned the January 4 post.

The trailer for the upcoming three-part reunion for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was just released. In the trailer, Mary tearfully addresses her son Robert Jr.’s ongoing legal issues. Last season, she opened up about his struggles with drug use. He’s since married and is going through a divorce. He’s currently incarcerated due to violating probation via a reported domestic violence incident.

Part one of the reunion premieres on Jan. 16. It’s unclear if the docuseries will be addressed. Mary previously denied that her church is a cult during the Season 1 reunion. The current state of her church is unclear regarding whether services are active. She’s claimed the church is undergoing major renovations.