‘RHOP’: Robyn Dixon Claims Ashley Darby’s Husband Made NSFW Comment Ahead of Sexual Assault Arrest

Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac took a turn when Michael Darby, the husband of star Ashley Darby, was accused of making a sexual comment about another man during a night out.

Star Robyn Dixon said that the Australian real estate mogul, 59, made the comment after the cameras stopped filming at the ’90s music-themed birthday party for Ashley’s uncle.

Dixon explained that she and Michael were partying until early in the morning that night. While she only recalled “bits and pieces” of the night, she said that one of the things implanted in her memory was Michael’s alleged words.

“Tonight was one for the books,” Dixon, 40, said. “I remember hearing out of Michael’s mouth, ‘Yeah, I would suck his d—.”

“I’m not even going to talk about it anymore,” Dixon said. “I’m just going to forget that I heard that and move forward.”

She did not identify to whom Michael was allegedly referring during Sunday’s episode.

Earlier in the episode, cameras caught an interaction between Michael and an unidentified male party guest. “How you doing? Look at you, what have you been doing? Working out?” Michael asked the man about his body. “You look like you’ve been working out. You’re a strong man, that’s good.”

“Oh my God, that’s f—ing hard as a rock,” he added. “I was expecting a little bit of jelly. I know I’m good looking but you’re a good looking man too, brother.”

Cameras also documented Michael asking some questions about Dixon’s husband, Juan, who missed the event because he had a basketball game.

“Where’s my man Juan, you didn’t bring him?” Michael asked, adding later in cell phone footage from Dixon, “I love Robyn’s man Juan. He’s my bro. Yeah, I love you too. But Juan is my man. I love him.”

Another shot showed Michael meeting with a producer during filming. “I don’t think my microphone was working all night,” Michael said, to which the producer replied, “Yeah, I didn’t hear anything.”

“Thank god, because I may have said things that I might regret,” Michael quipped.

The incident occurred ahead of felony assault accusations made against Michael by a member of the camera crew during season 4 filming in September. The cameraman working on the show claimed that Michael grabbed and groped his backside during filming. The charges of felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual conduct were eventually dismissed in October due to insufficient evidence.

In the midst of rumors around Michael’s sexuality, wife Ashley told The Daily Dish that “It doesn’t really faze me anymore. Michael is a very opinionated person, and that rubs people the wrong way sometimes. So because he’s so opinionated and has such a voice, I feel that does make him a little bit of a target for some of the ladies and some of the fans. Now, his sexuality has never been in question for me, but more so the fact that people can take such liberties in creating stories about his sexuality.”

Ashley said she doubted Dixon’s memory, claiming that Dixon was intoxicated.

“I was pretty sober, and I thought, ‘I have a pretty good recollection as to what’s happening and what everyone said.’ So that really caught me off-guard because I was there, and if I didn’t hear that and I was more sober than you. Who should I really trust: my own ears or your limoncello ears?” Ashley asked.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.