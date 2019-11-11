‘RHOP’ Star Monique Samuels Charged With Assault After Candiace Dillard Fight

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels is facing a charge of second-degree assault after a fight with costar Candiace Dillard allegedly turned violent, according to Us Weekly. The outlet obtained a filing with the District Court of Montgomery County revealing a summons was issued on Thursday for Samuels after an alleged Oct. 16 incident, with a trial date set for Dec. 23.

During the alleged incident, Samuels and Dillard got into an argument while at a dinner being filmed for Season 5 of the Bravo show, which escalated until Samuels grabbed Dillard by the hair and pulled her hair, requiring several people to break up the fight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“At this time, we do not want to say too much and just allow the criminal process to play out,” Dillard’s attorney, James J. Walker Jr., told Us Weekly in a statement. “We only ask everyone to pray for our client Candiace and her family. The physical assault, humiliation and emotional distress have all been very painful and difficult for Candiace as it would be for anyone attacked so viciously.”

“We also pray that Monique will get some help,” he added. “We have spoken to the network and the network executives have assured us they made it very clear to Monique that this cannot happen again and they have assured us there will be additional security for our client during taping!”

“We also note that the summons to court charge of second-degree assault is just one step below first-degree assault and must be taken very seriously and we will weigh every legal remedy available to our client,” he concluded. “This behavior has no place in our society. And, we urge the representatives and friends of Monique to also refrain from continuing to defame our client with the onslaught of attacks the past couple of weeks!”

On the other hand, Samuels’ attorney, A. Scott Bolden, told the outlet in a statement that Dillard’s statement is “completely one-sided, inaccurate and unwarranted.”

“Ms. Dillard has a public reputation for aggressive, belligerent and threatening behavior that has played out repeatedly on the Housewives of Potomac for millions of viewers to see for themselves,” he said. “To be sure, my client did nothing but defend herself in the face of more very aggressive behavior by Ms. Dillard. If this event occurred during taping of the show, I am confident that the video will bear all of this out.”

“My client has every right to file for a counter criminal summons, as well, and will consider doing so, while fully defending herself in this action that has been filed with the Court. Either way, I am confident that she will prevail on this matter,” he added. “Going forward, we hope that Ms. Dillard seeks the help she needs to avoid creating these kinds of unsafe and unfortunate circumstances in and outside of the workplace.”

Photo credit: : Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images