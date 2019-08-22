‘RHONY’ Star Ramona Singer ‘Disappointed’ After Finding out About Bethenny Frankel Exit Through Press

Ramona Singer is not happy about how she found out about Bethenny Frankel leaving The Real Housewives of New York. Frankel announced Wednesday she would be exiting the Bravo franchise ahead of the upcoming 12th season to pursue new business endeavors and focus on her daughter. The beloved cast member also shared a lengthy statement with fans. One thing she forgot, however, was letting her fellow cast members know.

Shortly after news of Frankel’s exit broke, Housewives legend Ramona Singer — who started with Frankel in 2008 and has been on every season of RHONY — spoke with PEOPLE about saying goodbye to Frankel once again.

“Bethenny found love in her life, and it’s so fantastic that she’ll be taking the time to grow that relationship away from the cameras and to explore other business opportunities,” Singer told the outlet in a statement.

“I’m only disappointed that Bethenny did not inform her costars that she’s not coming back to the show,” she continued. “When she left in season 4, we found out through the press she was doing her spinoff, Bethenny Getting Married. She was upset we never congratulated her, but we were upset she never told us! And that’s how we feel now. There is a camaraderie among us as a cast. Love us, hate us, not like us — we are a team. To hear this from the press and not through her is upsetting.”

“I really wish her well, though,” Singer added. “The show’s a machine and it will continue on. We’re all just a cog in the wheel. No one is irreplaceable.”

Frankel shocked Bravo fans when she revealed she would be leaving the series in a statement to Variety.

“I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter,” Frankel said. “It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women. With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

Frankel will reportedly focus on producing unscripted series under a new deal with MGM Television and Mark Burnett that she signed back in March. The opportunities will have Frankel executive producing and also possible appearing on camera.

The Real Housewives of New York is expected to return for Season 12 in 2020. Along with Frankel, the most recent season featured Singer, Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps.