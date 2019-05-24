‘RHONY’ Star Luann de Lesseps Was ‘Going to Straighten Everything out’ Days Before Probation Violation

Luann de Lesseps was working on maintaining her sobriety before her Thursday court appearance, which ended in her arrest.

The Real Housewives of New York City star made an appearance at the red carpet for the Chita Rivera Awards Sunday and told press she was confident her legal problems — stemming from her 2017 arrest — would be over soon.

“I’m going to court and I’m going to straighten everything out,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

Four days later, the cabaret performer found herself behind bars after a Palm Beach County court judge ordered her arrest for alleged probation violations.

The Blast reports de Lesseps admitted to the allegations in court, prompting the judge to add three more terms to her probation. The Bravo star is now required to call into weekly counseling sessions, attend monthly psychiatric sessions and keep a breathalyzer in her car.

Although there were rumors she would be sent back to jail, de Lesseps revealed in a statement she was only temporarily arrested and that “the reports are false.”

“I’m glad the judge was understanding once made aware of the evidence provided and I was then released,” de Lesseps said in the statement. “I am now looking forward to completing my remaining few months of probation. I want to put this behind me and move forward with my life.”

The court appearance comes after de Lesseps reportedly violated her probation twice, according to a report from probation officers. Once by not providing sufficient documentation of completed AA meetings, and again for failing an alcohol test.

She previously told PEOPLE she was determined to keep her sobriety in check after news broke she had failed the alcohol test.

“I take my sobriety very seriously and like many in my situation, it is a daily struggle. I remain committed to doing whatever it takes to continue living a healthy sober lifestyle,” she told the outlet.

The cabaret performer pleaded guilty to felony charges of battery, trespassing and disorderly intoxication after she was arrested on Christmas Eve in 2017. She avoided jail time in August when she agreed to a plea deal that placed her on a one-year probation and required her to perform 50 hours of community service, attend two AA meetings per week, not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, and attend a Victim Impact Class organized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.