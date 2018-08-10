‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel’s Boyfriend Dennis Shields Reportedly Died of Apparent Overdose

[UPDATE: Aug. 10, 5:04 p.m. ET – The medical examiner’s office is investigating the death of a man believed to be Dennis Shields, found at the Trump Tower. The investigation is ongoing, and the NYC Chief Medical Examiner’s Office will release cause and manner of death when completed.]

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel’s boyfriend Dennis Shields reportedly died of an apparent overdose.

According to The Blast, there are reports that indicate drug overdose is the suspected cause of death, though no official cause has been provided at this time.

Frankel and Shields have been together for many years, but there is no word on if they were currently together as the couple did not date exclusively on a regular basis.

In May, Frankel spoke to Steve Harvey about her relationship with Shields, confirming their “on and off” relationship.

“It’s like a partnership where if we’re not being teammates and it’s not working and one man is down, then the other man is down,” she said. “We’re trying to really kind of be good partners and be good teammates and I think relationships oddly are — and this sounds cold — but a little bit like business.”

“If both people aren’t happy about it but slightly uncomfortable and giving up something or giving in [to] something, it doesn’t work,” Frankel added. “So both partners have to say, ‘All right, I’m in it for this.’ “

Many of Frankel’s fans have taken to social media to share messages of sympathy for the loss of Shields.

So so many thoughts & prayers to @Bethenny ,Bryn, & the family of Dennis Shields… can’t believe it.

light, love, & strength to all 💕 — Kate (@kathrynlu) August 10, 2018

“Often we do not understand the struggles and challenges on our journey. We have to be strong and keep the faith,” one Twitter user said. “Condolences and prayers for [Bethenny Frankel] and the family of Dennis Shields.”

@Bethenny I just heard the news about Dennis. So sad. My heart breaks for you, his family & friends. Prayers for everyone in his life. ❤🙏 — Christy Flanders (@laeRtInipeeK) August 10, 2018

“I just heard the news about Dennis. So sad. My heart breaks for you, his family & friends,” another person tweeted to Frankel. “Prayers for everyone in his life.”

@Bethenny my condolences on your loss. I cannot imagine the pain and sorrow you must be feeling. You will get through this. @CaroleRadziwill @DorindaMedley @CountessLuann @ramonasinger @SonjatMorgan please go support our girl! — Samara Sant Pennartz (@SamaraSPennartz) August 10, 2018

At this time, Frankel does not appear to have made a statement regarding Shields’ passing. The Blast reportedly reached out to her for a comment, but had not heard anything back at the time of this writing.