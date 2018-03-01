‘RHONY’ Season 10 Trailer Focuses on Luann de Lesseps’ Arrest

The Real Housewives of New York City are back for their 10th season, and are bringing with them the most intense drama yet!

The trailer for the Bravo series dropped Thursday, giving fans insight into Luann de Lesseps’ drunken Christmas Eve arrest in Palm Beach, Florida.

“They charged me with resisting arrest,” de Lesseps says in the trailer.

“She assaulted a police officer,” Tinsley Mortimer tells Sonja Morgan, who calls the whole situation “embarrassing.”

The once-Countess was arrested on Dec. 24 and charged with disorderly intoxication, battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and threatening a public servant after being found trespassing in a hotel room to which she was not registered. When police attempted to remove her from the bathroom, where she had barricaded herself, she allegedly hit the officer in the forehead.

On her way to the station, de Lesseps was also accused of threatening to kill her arresting officers and attempting to escape from her handcuffs. She has since pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against her.

The RHONY cast member apologized for her behavior the following day, blaming her marriage to Tom D’Agostino Jr., which lasted less than a year prior to their divorce.

“I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior,” she tweeted at the time. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

In the trailer for season 10, fans can see de Lesseps grabbing a drink as she learns about her ex-husband’s new girlfriend.

“Even prison bitches have their one person they’re loyal to,” Morgan tells Bethenny Frankel in the clip.

Also in the trailer, Frankel, whose relief work in Puerto Rico was also teased, appears to be feuding with best friend Carole Radziwill.

“Stop being defensive,” Frankel tells Radziwill in the clip. “You’re being defensive!” Radziwill fires back.

In a confessional, the Skinnygirl founder says, “I’m not sure Carole is as excited to see me as she used to be.” In another scene Radziwill tells Frankel, “Every time we’re together, you’re aggressive with me.”

The Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo on Wednesday, April 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Bravo