‘RHONY’ Fans Celebrate the Return of Housewife Drama During Season 10 Premiere

The Real Housewives of New York City are back, and fans couldn’t be happier for some Big Apple drama.

A lot has gone down since we last saw the ladies of NYC, from Bethenny Frankel’s relief efforts down in Puerto Rico to the dissolution of Luann de Lesseps and subsequent drunken arrest/rehab stint.

The first episode gave fans hope for an all-star season, with de Lesseps opening up about her 7-month marriage to Tom D’Agostino almost immediately to Dorinda Medley.

“I couldn’t breathe,” she told her friend. “I felt like the water was just tumbling in and I couldn’t keep my head above water. I was drowning. I suffered a lot, I mean I really suffered a lot.”

And while de Lesseps garnered some sympathy talking about her failed relationship, she also stirred up a lot of anger and outrage when she dressed as Diana Ross for Medley’s Halloween party by wearing a massive afro wig and darkened skin.

Carole Radziwill was quick to call the costume as “tone deaf,” while the rest of the Housewives were quick to shake their heads at the “disrespectful” display. The former Countess has since defended the costume, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I had makeup on, but not anything that would make me look — I had like, tanning cream on. I think that the tanning cream, and the big hair piece I have, which was amazing… No, I was doing my version of Diana Ross.”

“I was being an impersonator for Halloween,” de Lesseps continued. “I didn’t mean to offend anyone by being Diana Ross for Halloween, it just didn’t even kind of enter my mind. I wasn’t at all worried about that, and all of a sudden it became a thing,” she added. “I’m so sorry. I don’t want it to be a thing, so I apologize if I have offended.”

And with almost every Housewife sharpening their claws at one point or another, fans were thrilled to see that the New York City ladies were back in their finest fighting form.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

