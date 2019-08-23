‘RHONY’ Reportedly Casts Leah McSweeney Following Bethenny Frankel’s Exit

The Real Housewives of New York City reportedly already have another woman holding an apple following Bethenny Frankel‘s sudden departure from the franchise Wednesday ahead of Season 12 filming. Us Weekly reports that production sources have named Leah McSweeney as a new member of the cast, revealing her tie to cast member Tinsley Mortimer.

“Leah and Tinsley are friends and have filmed together,” the source told the outlet. “Leah is a great addition to the show. She’s glamorous, fun and wild in all the right ways.”

The Married to the MOB CEO has appeared on Bravo already in an episode of The Millionaire Matchmaker in 2010 in addition to a brief appearance on Love & Hip Hop: New York on VH1.

McSweeney is reportedly joining co-stars Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps in filming, the latter of which let slip news of the casting on The Michelle Collins Show on Sirius XM Monday.

“I think they already cast somebody else. Can’t tell you who, but I think they did!” she said. “[I don’t know] much about this person.”

Frankel announced in Variety Wednesday that she was leaving the Bravo show behind, saying in a statement, “I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter. It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women.”

“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have,” she continued. “My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

She added on Twitter Friday morning, “To my NY [housewives]: GO GET EM! I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married…that’s how crazy this ride is. You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly!”

