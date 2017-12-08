After 7-Month Marriage, ‘RHONY’ Cast Member Luann de Lesseps Embracing Single Life

After splitting from her husband of less than a year, the Countess of Real Housewives of New York City Luann de Lesseps is living her life as a single lady.

De Lesseps and her ex-husband Tom D’Agostino finalized their divorce in October after just seven months of marriage.

Since the end of her marriage, the Bravo star has been keeping a low profile, but did talk to ET about her love life at a recent holiday party.

“I’m not really dating,” she said. “I’m taking time for myself. I’m enjoying my children and my girlfriends … I’m getting my life back. I’m getting, you know, I’m looking for an apartment in the city. So, I’m just trying to get back on my feet. So, I don’t have time for boys right now, but that doesn’t mean I’m dead.”

Castmate Dorinda Medley added that her friend’s eyes certainly “aren’t closed” when it comes to finding another partner, even calling her out for checking out a guy while entering the party.

“I saw a quick head turn as we we coming up the stairs,” Medley dished. “[She’s] still alive, gang! Still alive.”

Might as well face it I'm addicted to books 😎 #books #read #robertpalmer #80s

De Lesseps opened up in August about what finally pushed her to end her marriage on Watch What Happens Live!

“It was the weekend before the reunion, basically. Tom went out and he called up an old girlfriend, and they met up with a group of people — and I didn’t know about it,” she said. “I found out about it the next day in the press. So that, for me, was like the final straw. I was like, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’”

Ramona Singer, who was attending the same party, said she’s being trying to offer her castmate all her support during this tough time.

“I never said, ‘I told you so,’” she said. “As soon as I heard the news, I reached out to her and I said, ‘I’m so sorry, my heart is breaking,’ because I know she really believed in that white picket fence, and the knight and shining armor, and I know she actually loved him, and it was sad. We all wanted it to work. When she took that plunge, and made that move, we were all hoping it would work.”

Singer, who is also single, said she knows exactly what her castmate is going through. Fans should expect a lot of dating drama in the next season, which is currently in production.

Real Housewives of New York City returns to Bravo in 2018.